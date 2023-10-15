Tanzania is evacuating its citizens from Israel due to insecurity

Tanzanian authorities said Saturday that they have arranged to evacuate their citizens from Israel due to the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The government has decided to evacuate its citizens due to the current situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said in a statement, without providing the number of Tanzanians living in Israel.

The statement said Tanzanians wishing to return home should register with the East African nation’s embassy in Tel Aviv through the email address [email protected] or by calling +972 533 044 978 and +972 507 650 072 before Sunday midnight.

Saddened by the loss of innocent lives, the Tanzanian government urged Israel and Palestine to pursue a durable peace through dialogue.

The statement said that Tanzania condemned all forms of violence, adding that violence has never been a successful tool to settle disputes.