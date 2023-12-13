Tanzania to formulate new development vision

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the process of formulating Development Vision 2050, the 2nd version following Development Vision 2050, on Saturday when the country is celebrating its 62nd independence anniversary.

The new development vision designed to succeed the current Development Vision 2025 aims to propel the nation towards sustained social and economic prosperity while addressing new technological challenges and opportunities, said the president when addressing the nation from the capital Dodoma.

The vision that will replace Tanzania’s Development Vision 2025 should focus on economic growth, and it also should focus on best ways to respond to natural disasters caused by climate change, epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic and global shocks, she noted.

Stressing that Tanzanians, including the diaspora, should be consulted in the process of formulating the Development Vision 2050, she said the new vision should entail making use of challenges and opportunities created by technological advancements like artificial intelligence.

Kitila Mkumbo, the Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Planning and Investment, mentioned a catalog of achievements made by the Tanzania Development Vision 2025 that started to be implemented in 2000 and ends in 2025.

Mkumbo said the achievements were realized in food security and nutrition, education, health, water, electricity, infrastructure, human development index, and semi-industrialized economy.

“We have every reason to be proud of the unity, peace and solidarity that we have nurtured for the past 62 years,” Hassan noted on the celebration of the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.