Tanzania to hold second cultural festival for southern highlands

Tanzania will hold the second cultural festival for regions in the southern highlands starting Friday, the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports said in a statement Thursday.

“All preparations for the cultural festival to be held in Njombe region have been completed,” said the statement, adding it is aimed at preserving the country’s cultural heritage, including traditional norms and customs.

During the three-day festival, there will be a soccer tournament for traditional chiefs, and religious and political leaders to bring them together.

In January last year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the first-ever cultural festival for the northern regions of Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Manyara, and Tanga, and called for the protection of the country’s culture, tradition, and arts, saying the cultural festivals will help instill “culture, tradition, and arts to the young generation.”

The festival attracted three major tribes from Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Manyara, and Tanga regions, and traditional foods and traditional dances were exhibited.