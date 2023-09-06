Tanzania to host forum for chief justices of southern, eastern African countries

Tanzania will next month host a forum for chief justices from southern and eastern African countries, an official announced Tuesday.

Jim Yonazi, the permanent secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office in charge of Policy, Parliamentary Affairs and Coordination, said in the capital of Dodoma that the forum is slated for Oct. 23-27 in Tanzania’s northern tourist city of Arusha.

“The chief justices will use the forum to reflect on critical issues on the administration of justice and adopt action plans to address various issues to strengthen justice delivery in the region,” Yonazi said after he had chaired a preparatory meeting for the forum.

He said the forum will be attended by chief justices from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Mozambique, Seychelles and Botswana.

Others will come from Angola, Malawi, Lesotho, Mauritius, Zambia and South Africa, said Yonazi.