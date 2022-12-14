Tanzania to host international summit on African food, agriculture

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced that Tanzania agreed to host a major international summit next year on African food and agriculture, the presidency said on Tuesday.

A statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said Hassan announced the hosting of the food and agriculture summit at a high-level meeting.

“Tanzania looks forward to welcoming more than 3,000 VIPs, delegates, and new partners to the summit in Dar es Salaam,” said Hassan.

The statement did not disclose the date for the summit, only saying it will be held in 2023.

Hassan said Tanzania will use the summit to share experiences on strategies to address the current global food security crisis while building more inclusive, equitable, sustainable, and resilient food systems for the future.

Tanzania will host the summit since it was rebranded to Africa’s Food Systems Forum this year to highlight the ambition to move forward with the transformation of Africa’s food system and sustain engagement year round, said the statement signed by Zuhura Yunus, director of Presidential Communications at State House. Enditem