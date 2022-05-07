Tanzania to host major conference on education transformation

Tanzania will host a major conference later this month that will deliberate ideas on the transformation of the east African nation’s education system, an official said on Wednesday.

Adolf Mkenda, the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, said the government is in the process of overhauling the current education system against the backdrop of global education changes.

“The ministry has already received over 100,000 views on the best way of reforming our education system and these views will be reviewed by the conference to be held later this month,” Mkenda told a news conference in the capital Dodoma.

In March 2021, Mkenda said the government has formed a team of experts to review the 2014 education policy with a view to overhauling it to make the sector more vibrant.

The overhauling of the education sector will involve reviewing the education curriculums for nursery, primary and secondary education as well as for teachers training, said Mkenda.

He said it was high time Tanzania reformed its education to enable it address current national, regional and international needs.

Lyabwene Mtahabwa, the commissioner for education in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, said the new education curriculums are intended to be in place by January 2024.

Anneth Komba, the director general of the Tanzania Institute of Education, said the reviewed education policy of 2014 and curriculums will be made public and will be discussed by education stakeholders before the first draft of the new policy and curriculums are released by May 30, 2022. Enditem