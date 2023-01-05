Tanzania to host tax dialogue

The Tanzanian government will next week host the national tax dialogue to get views from businessmen on the planned tax policy, an official said on Wednesday.

Elijah Mwandumbya, commissioner for fiscal policy in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, said the dialogue, dubbed the Annual National Tax Dialogue 2023, will bring together over 300 delegates from mainly the private sector.

“The decision to hold the dialogue is in line with President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s call to engage as many Tanzanians as possible in national development initiatives,” Mwandumbya told a news conference in the capital Dodoma.

Mwandumbya said the dialogue slated for Jan. 11 in Tanzania’s port city of Dar es Salaam will also bring together economic experts to discuss national economic matters. Enditem