Tanzania to improve sports infrastructure for students

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango on Tuesday announced that the government will put more investments in sports infrastructure for students.

The government will construct modern sports grounds in 56 designated schools, which is estimated to cost 24 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 10.1 million U.S. dollars), Mpango said while launching the 2023 sports tournament for primary and secondary schools in Tabora region in central Tanzania.

“The construction of the sports grounds will take 18 months,” he said, adding: “The intention of the government is to groom sports personalities that will compete in international tournaments and earn the country glorious trophies.”

He also emphasized the need to encourage the participation of students with disabilities in sports.

Mpango urged the central and local governments to ensure that each primary and secondary has a sports teacher.