Tanzania to launch preparations for formulation of Development Vision 2050

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango will next week launch preparations for the Development Vision 2050 to replace the current one that ends in 2025, an official said Thursday.

Jennifer Christian Omolo, the deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, said the implementation of the Development Vision 2025 enabled the country to make achievements in various areas, including social, economic and political spheres.

“A Development Vision is an important pillar in building that level of national unity and cohesion needed to ensure economic development in an environment of peace, security and patriotism,” she told a news conference in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania.

Omolo said the implementation of long-term development programs, including the Development Visions, went in tandem with the implementation of programs supported by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. She called on development stakeholders to fully participate in the preparation of the Development Vision 2050 which will guide the country’s economic and social development efforts up to 2050.

“It is necessary, therefore, that this Development Vision is shared and supported by all Tanzanians,” said Omolo, adding that that is why the government is seeking the views and consensus of a wide cross-section of the society during the formulation process. Enditem