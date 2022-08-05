Tanzania to promote sports development in schools to identify new talents

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Thursday pledged to promote sports development in primary and secondary schools to identify talents.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Majaliwa made the pledge when he inaugurated the 2022 annual primary and secondary schools games competitions in Tabora region.

Majaliwa said the promotion of sports development in schools will, among other measures, involve the improvement of sports infrastructure and specialized training.

“Identification of sports talents in schools will help the government to groom them and enable them participate in international sports competitions,” he said.

Majaliwa said the government will improve sports infrastructure in 56 designated schools across the country for grooming young talents in sports and culture.

The premier said the government has started employing teachers specifically for teaching sports and culture, adding that 83 such teachers were employed in the 2021/2022 financial year that ended on June 30, 2022. Enditem