Tanzania to raise budgets for agriculture, livestock and fisheries to boost economic growth

The government of Tanzania intends to raise budgets for agriculture, livestock and fisheries to enable these sectors to contribute to boosting economic growth, a cabinet minister said on Saturday.

Mwigulu Nchemba, the East African nation’s Minister for Finance and Planning, said the government will raise the budgets for these sectors in the 2022/2023 financial year that will run from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

A statement by the Ministry of Finance and Planning issued in the capital Dodoma said Nchemba revealed plans to raise the budgets for agriculture, livestock and fisheries when he held talks with the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki.

“Raising budgets for agriculture, livestock and fisheries will also enable farmers, livestock keepers and fishers to improve their livelihoods,” said Nchemba.

For his part, Ndaki said the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries plans to procure 348 fishing boats, improve fish landing sites and construct fish markets in selected areas.

Ndaki said plans are also underway to improve ranching systems in the country and to improve pastures, adding that about 105 million U.S. dollars will be needed in undertaking improvements in these two sectors. Enditem