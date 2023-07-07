Tanzania to recruit more police to beef up security

Tanzanian authorities said on Thursday plans are underway to recruit 3,000 policemen in a bid to strengthen security across the country.

Plans are also afoot to build police posts in all wards in the East African nation, said Minister for Home Affairs Hamad Masauni.

Masauni revealed the plans when he inspected the state of security at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

He said plans to beef up the police force will go in tandem with the reinforcement of the Immigration Services Department and the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force.

Masauni said the construction of police posts across the country will enable people to get police services as long as they need it.

Suzane Kaganda, police commissioner for administration and human resources, said the 3,000 new police officers will be deployed across the country. Enditem