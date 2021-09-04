Tanzania to recruit over 3,100 new police officers

Tanzanian authorities have announced plans to employ 3,103 new police officers during the 2021/2022 financial year.

Khamis Hamza Chilo, the Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, told parliament in the capital Dodoma that the process to employ the police officers is currently underway.

Chilo announced the new police employment when he responded to a question posed by Omar Ali Omar, a Member of Parliament for Wete constituency in Zanzibar.

The lawmaker had wanted to know efforts the government was taking to strengthen the police force.

Chilo said the government recognized the importance of recruiting and increasing the number of police officers in the country after their number had declined due to various factors, including retirement, deaths and dismissals.

He said vetting for the new police officers will be done by regional defense and security committees. Enditem