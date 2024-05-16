Tanzania to reinforce highway road patrol to control accidents

Plans are underway to reinforce highway road patrol aimed at controlling accidents in hotspot areas in Tanzania, Minister of Home Affairs Hamad Masauni told the parliament on Wednesday.

Presenting his ministry’s budget estimates for the 2024/2025 financial year, Masauni said feasibility studies have shown that the Dodoma-Dar es Salaam highway was the most notorious for accidents.

He told the House in the capital of Dodoma that the project will involve installing cameras in hotspot areas for accidents to monitor motorists’ conduct.

Masauni said the project will be undertaken starting in the 2024/2025 financial year.

He said from July 2023 to April 2024, there were 1,463 road accidents in the country. He did not mention fatalities caused by the accidents.