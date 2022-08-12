Tanzania to research 141 traditional seed crops to boost production

The state-run Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) said Thursday that plans are underway to research 141 traditional seed crops, a move aimed at boosting agricultural production.

Richard Kasuga, TARI communications and laboratories management manager, told a news conference in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, that the institution will undertake research on the traditional seed crops during the 2022/2023 financial year.

“TARI believes that research in these seeds will help produce high-quality seeds that will meet the demand for small and large-scale farming,” said Kasuga, stressing new seeds will be developed to enable them to produce high yields, resistant to drought and pests.

TARI will also address issues such as value addition to crops, improvement in soil fertility, and encouraging farmers on the use of farm inputs and post-harvest storage, said Kasuga, adding that TARI has set aside 854 hectares of land for irrigation farming demonstrations in its 15 agricultural research centers across the country. Enditem