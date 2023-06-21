Tanzania to roll out 10-year plan for digital transformation

Tanzanian authorities said Tuesday that plans are underway to roll out a 10-year digital transformation plan with the aim of improving connectivity in the East African nation.

The 2023-2033 National Digital Economy Framework will focus on transforming the information communication technologies (ICT) and enable it to contribute to the economic development of the country, said Nape Nnauye, minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology.

“We will continue to invest in expanding the ICT infrastructure and the internet connectivity to bridge the digital divide and ensure that connectivity reaches every corner of our nation,” he said. Enditem