Tanzania to secure four new radars to reinforce national weather forecast

A Tanzanian government cabinet minister told parliament Monday that plans were underway to secure four new radars for reinforcing the national weather forecast.

The new weather radars will be installed in Kigoma, Mbeya, Kilimanjaro and Dodoma regions, the Minister for Works and Transport Makame Mbarawa told parliament in the national capital of Dodoma.

Mbarawa said the new radars will boost the accuracy of weather reports countrywide at a time when the frequency and severity of the climate and weather-related risks were likely to increase the impact on key sectors such as water, energy, transportation and agriculture.

Presenting his ministry’s budget estimates for the 2023/2024 financial year, Mbarawa said weather radars for Mbeya and Kigoma regions have already been secured and preparations for their installations were underway.

“The other two radars for Kilimanjaro and Dodoma regions are still under manufacturing,” he said. Enditem