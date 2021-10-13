Tanzania to showcase its flagship projects at Expo 2020 Dubai

Tanzania will display some of its flagship projects at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai in efforts aimed at attracting investors to support the projects, a cabinet minister said Sunday.

Kitila Mkumbo, the minister for Industry and Trade, said the projects to be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai include the standard gauge railway, expansion of the Dar es Salaam port, construction of airports and the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project.

Expo 2020 Dubai is currently held in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanzania’s strategic crops, including tea, cotton, cashew nuts, sisal and coffee will also feature at the Expo 2020 Dubai with a motto of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, said Mkumbo, adding Tanzania’s participation in the expo has been jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Zanzibar’s Ministry of Trade and Industrial Development. Enditem