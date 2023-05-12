Tanzania to source water supply from Great Lakes, major rivers

Tanzania’s Ministry of Water intends to execute five priority projects during the 2023/2024 financial year, including sourcing water supply from the country’s Great Lakes and major rivers to areas with short supply, a cabinet minister said Wednesday.

The Minister for Water and Irrigation Jumaa Aweso told parliament that other priorities will include the protection of water sources, supply of safe and clean water and completion of construction and renovation of water projects.

He said plans were underway to draw water from Great Lakes, including Lake Victoria, and from major rivers, including the Rufiji, Ruvu and Ruvuma rivers and supply the precious water to areas facing frequent shortages.

Presenting his ministry’s budget proposals for the 2023/2024 financial year that starts on July 1, 2023, and ends on June 30, 2024, Aweso said the ministry will also continue to construct dams in areas that experience water shortages during dry seasons.

“The protection of water sources from human activities and impacts of climate change is among our priorities during the forthcoming financial year,” he told the House in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania. Enditem