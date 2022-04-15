Tanzania to spend over US$2 million for procurement of lab equipment in secondary schools

The government of Tanzania will spend 5 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 2.16 million U.S. dollars) for buying laboratory equipment for 234 state-run ward secondary schools in the 2022/2023 financial year, an official told parliament on Thursday.

The laboratory equipment for the schools will be procured under the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project (SEQUIP), said the Deputy Minister in the President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, David Silinde.

Silinde told the House in the capital Dodoma that in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 financial years, the government distributed laboratory equipment to 1,258 state-run ward secondary schools.

He said the government will continue to improve the learning environment in state-run secondary schools depending on the availability of funds from development partners and stakeholders.

SEQUIP is jointly implemented by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the President’s Office dealing with Regional Administration and Local Government in collaboration with the World Bank. Enditem