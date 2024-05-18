Tanzania to spend US$1.2 million to protect women, children from gender-based violence

The Tanzanian government plans to spend 3.15 billion shillings (about 1.2 million U.S. dollars) in the 2024/2025 fiscal year to protect women and children from gender-based violence, a senior official told the parliament on Friday.

Dorothy Gwajima, minister of community development, gender, women and special groups, said the government will continue taking initiatives to protect children against online abuse during the forthcoming financial year, which starts on July 1, 2024, and ends on June 30, 2025.

Gwajima made the remarks when she presented her ministry’s budget proposals for the 2024/2025 financial year in the parliament in the national capital of Dodoma.

She said the government would also reinforce efforts toward ending female genital mutilation among women, especially young girls, which is on the rise in some regions across the country.