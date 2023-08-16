Tanzania to tighten highway surveillance to curb road accidents

Tanzanian police has said that plans are underway to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in highway black spot areas to control accidents that claim tens of hundreds of lives annually.

The installation of the CCTV cameras will be done by police in collaboration with the Road Safety Committee, said Salim Abri Asas, the chairperson of the Road Safety Committee for the Iringa Region on Monday.

“These CCTV cameras will help in identifying reckless drivers who cause road accidents and punitive measures will be taken against them,” he said, adding that the initial installation of the CCTV cameras will be done in areas known for frequent road accidents.

Mossi Ndozero, the Iringa regional traffic officer, said the decision to install the CCTV cameras was reached after police and the Road Safety Committee had inspected some of the black spots for accidents.

At least 842 people were killed in 1,283 road accidents in Tanzania from July 2022 to May this year, Minister for Home Affairs Hamad Masauni told parliament in May.