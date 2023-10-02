Tanzania to train local pilots after securing 2 aircrafts

Tanzania has secured two aircraft for training pilots at the state-run National Institute of Transport (NIT), a cabinet minister said Monday.

Minister of Transport Makame Mbarawa said the two Cessna Skyhawk 172 aircraft are intended to enhance NIT’s capacity for training local pilots.

Mbarawa told a news conference in the port city of Dar es Salaam that the aircraft will be used for training local pilots at affordable fees, adding that the training will accommodate 10 trainee pilots at one training course.

Biseko Chiganga, deputy director for transport services in the Ministry of Transport, said the ministry has allocated land to the NIT for the construction of a pilot training school near the Kilimanjaro International Airport in the Arusha Region.

Chiganga said the NIT at the moment is using the Julius Nyerere International Airport to train pilots.