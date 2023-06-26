Tanzania to train over 500 specialist doctors to fill shortage

Tanzanian health authorities said Thursday plans were underway to train 593 specialist doctors in the next two years to help reduce the shortage of medical experts in the country’s public hospitals.

Ummy Mwalimu, the minister for Health, told parliament in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, that the government was taking various measures to resolve the acute shortage of health experts. She said the specialist doctors will be trained in various medical disciplines, including pediatrics, surgery, orthopedics, x-ray, and maternal and child care.

Mwalimu said another batch of 136 medical doctors is scheduled to undertake specialized training outside the country with four supporting medical staff from different departments working with them.

She revealed the planned training of specialist doctors after some members of Parliament had demanded an explanation from the minister on what the government was doing to provide specialized doctors in hospitals in their constituencies. Enditem