Tanzania to use independence anniversary budget for building pupils’ dormitories

Tanzanian authorities said on Monday the budget earmarked for celebrating the country’s 61st independence anniversary on Dec. 9 will be used to construct dormitories for pupils with special needs.

“Budgets that were set by ministries and state-run institutions for marking the independence anniversary will be used to construct dormitories for pupils with special needs in eight primary schools across the country,” said George Simbachawene, the minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs.

Simbachawene told a news conference in the capital Dodoma that the budgets should be submitted to the President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government that will oversee the construction of the dormitories.

“There will be no fanfare for marking the independence anniversary, instead, members of the public will hold meetings and workshops to reflect achievements and challenges that the country has made and faced, respectively, during the 61 years of independence,” said Simbachawene. Enditem

