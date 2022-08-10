Tanzania to verify NGOs to support youth

The government of Tanzania said Tuesday it has started to undertake verification of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) dealing with youth development to establish whether they are performing according to their registrations.

The Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Labor, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability Patrobas Katambi said some NGOs acquired registration after they submitted paperwork showing that they were dealing with youth development.

“But after they were granted registration such NGOs abandoned helping the youth and engaged themselves into doing other businesses,” said Katambi when he opened a workshop for youth intended to mobilize members of the public to participate in the National Population and Housing Census slated for Aug. 23.

He told the workshop in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam that Tanzania has 3,000 registered NGOs, out of which 60 percent were dealing with activities related to the development of the youth.

“We have to verify them and take appropriate action against NGOs that will be found breaching their code of conduct,” said Katambi. Enditem