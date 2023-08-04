Tanzania to vigorously increase sisal production

Sisal production has continued to grow in Tanzania, reaching about 32,620 metric tons in 2022, thanks to the efforts by the government to revive cultivation of the cash crop, an official said Thursday.

Emmanuel Lutego, a senior officer with the Tanzania Sisal Board (TBS), said Thursday that earnings from sisal increased to 56.8 million U.S. dollars in 2022 from 47.7 million dollars in 2021.

Speaking at the annual Farmers’ Agricultural Show, known as Nanenane, in the Mbeya region in Tanzania’s southern highlands, Lutego said since the government decided to revive the crop in 2020, the number of farmers has grown to nearly 12,000 in Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Coast, Mara, Singida and Dodoma regions.

The TSB said it expects to increase the sisal production to 120,000 metric tons by 2025. Enditem