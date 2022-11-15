Tanzania undertakes program to improve fisheries in Lake Tanganyika

Tanzania said on Wednesday that it intends to improve fisheries in Lake Tanganyika through a five-year program called FISH4ACP aimed at enhancing productivity and competitiveness of the fish value chains while ensuring environmental sustainability and social inclusiveness.

Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Mashimba Ndaki told the Parliament in Tanzania’s capital city Dodoma that the program, an initiative of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), is aimed at making fisheries and aquaculture value chains in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific more sustainable.

Ndaki told the parliament that FISH4ACP will select beach management units for community fisheries management activities and conduct a number of studies in partnership with the Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute and other research organizations.

The studies will focus on gender constraints and opportunities in Lake Tanganyika fisheries, on market opportunities of fish products, as well as an assessment in preparation of a fish stock assessment, he said.

In December 2021, Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango said Lake Tanganyika is estimated to have the potential to produce more than 1.5 million metric tons of fish annually, but only 580,000 metric tons are effectively harvested due to environmental degradation.