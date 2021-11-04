Tanzania, UNDP launch joint initiative to fight corruption in health sector

Tanzania’s anti-graft watchdog and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Wednesday launched a joint initiative aimed at combating corruption in the health sector.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and the UNDP launched the anti-corruption initiative project dubbed as Tech-tools in the capital Dodoma.

Christine Musisi, the UNDP Resident Representative in Tanzania, said the project is aimed at addressing prevailing challenges of corruption in the health sector.

Musisi said under the initiative, the UNDP will equip PCCB with relevant capacities and tools on data analytics for assessing corruption and fraud risks on the health sector.

She said UNDP intends to support PCCB in designing and implementing a secure digitalized system for effective tracing, detection, prevention and combating of corruption in the health sector.

Neema Mwakalyelye, PCCB’s Deputy Director General, thanked UNDP for its support to the government aimed at intensifying the fight against corruption.

“The fight against corruption will improve service delivery in the health sector,” said Mwakalyelye. Enditem