Tanzania unveils a new program to fight HIV/AIDS

Tanzanian health authorities on Friday unveiled a new program to bolster the fight against HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and hepatitis.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu launched the National AIDS, Sexually Transmitted Infections and Hepatitis Control Program (NASHCOP) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial hub.

Addressing stakeholders, including government officials and development partners, Mwalimu emphasized the importance of addressing HIV/AIDS in conjunction with STIs and hepatitis, as these interconnected infections can exacerbate HIV transmission.

“NASHCOP has from today replaced the National AIDS Control Program to give it more vigor,” she said.

Mwalimu also outlined the program’s objectives, which include strengthening preventive and curative services for HIV/AIDS, STIs and hepatitis.