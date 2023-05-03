Tanzania urged to take measures to improve seaweed farming

Tanzania’s parliamentary standing committee on industries, trade, agriculture, and livestock on Tuesday urged the government to take measures aimed at improving seaweed farming.

David Kihenzile, the committee chairman, said seaweed farming has the potential to contribute to the country’s economic development and improve the welfare of the people along coastal areas where seaweed farming is done.

Kihenzile made the remarks in his committee’s report that he presented in parliament in response to the 2023/2024 budget proposals for the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries tabled by Abdallah Ulega, the minister.

He said the government should take deliberate measures aimed at mobilizing farmers to engage in large-scale farming of seaweed in seawater.

Kihenzile also suggested that the government should ensure the availability of quality spores for seaweed and the availability of local and international markets for the crop. Enditem