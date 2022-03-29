Tanzania urges African countries to practice sustainable fisheries amid climate change crisis

Tanzanian authorities on Monday urged African countries to join forces toward the management of sustainable fisheries in the wake of impacts caused by climate change.

Abdallah Ulega, the deputy minister for Livestock and Fisheries, said there was a need for African countries to collaborate in brainstorming strategies for sustainable fisheries in the wake of climate change that is posing a threat to the fisheries industry.

“By joining forces, African countries will be able to fight illegal fishing and overfishing and combat pollution that is taking a heavy toll on the fisheries industry,” Ulega told an African Union consultative meeting on fisheries management in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam.

He told the fisheries experts to share knowledge on how best to sustainably manage the fisheries industry.

“There has been an ever-increasing demand for fish and fisheries products over the past decade,” he said.

Ulega added that trade in fish and fishery products now constitutes the most highly traded food commodities, leading to an increase in demand which has some negative impacts on the fishing ecosystems and environment as well as declining fish stocks.

Nazael Mandalla, the director of aquaculture in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, said the government of Tanzania has put in place various strategies aimed at reducing pressure on natural water bodies, including the establishment of cage farming. Enditem