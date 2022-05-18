Tanzania urges citizens to take precautionary measures against cholera

Tanzanian health authorities on Monday urged citizens to take precautionary measures against cholera, saying the disease had claimed lives and continued to be reported in various parts of the East African nation.

The Minister for Health Ummy Mwalimu told parliament in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, that cholera killed four people between July 2021 and March 2022.

Tabling her ministry’s budget estimates for the 2022/2023 financial year that begins on July 1, 2022, and ends on June 30, 2023, Mwalimu said 390 cholera cases were reported in various health centers during the period under review.

She told the House that the disease was reported in Nkansi district in Rukwa region, Tanganyika district in Katavi region and in Kigoma and Uvinza districts in Kigoma region. Enditem