Tanzania urges private sector to fund research, innovation on global health challenges

Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango on Tuesday urged the private sector to join hands in funding research and innovation on emerging global health challenges.

He said funding research and innovation on health issues was more important now as the world faced various health challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a rise in non-communicable diseases.

“Tanzania believes in pioneering research as a solution to global health challenges,” he told the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) Annual Joint Scientific Conference in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Mpango said Tanzania is focusing on financing risk areas such as vaccines which will help in addressing health challenges facing the world now.

“Tanzania alone cannot address these health challenges singlehandedly without support from the private sector,” said Mpango.

Yunus Mgaya, NIMR director general, said the three-day conference will deliberate on various medical issues, including health challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem