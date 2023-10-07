Tanzania vows to eliminate corruption, illicit drugs in learning institutions

Tanzania’s anti-graft and anti-narcotics authorities on Friday joined forces to fight corruption and illicit drug abuse in learning institutions in the East African nation.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) signed a memorandum of understanding in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, aiming to fight the two social vices.

The campaign called “Eliminate Corruption and Illicit Drugs in Schools and Higher Learning Institutions” was signed by Salum Hamduni, director general of the PCCB, and Aretas Lyimo, commissioner general of the DCEA.

Speaking after signing the agreement, the two officials expressed optimism that if well implemented, the campaign would help the young generation refrain from being engaged in corrupt practices and illicit drug abuse.

The two institutions had agreed to exchange intelligence information that would help in averting corruption and illicit drug abuse in schools and colleges. The PCCB had already created 7,000 anti-graft clubs in schools and higher learning institutions.