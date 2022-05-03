Tanzania vows to remove cultural barriers that prevent girls to access technology

Tanzania on Monday pledged to remove cultural barriers that prevent women and young girls from gaining access to technology.

Dorothy Gwajima, the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, urged stakeholders to work in collaboration with the government in raising awareness on cultural barriers that prevent women and young girls to access technology.

Gwajima made the pledge when she launched the second phase of the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI), a four-year project that will bring together girls from all over the African continent across different languages to spark their interest in ICT as a career path and to empower them as young promising innovative women on the continent.

“Despite several initiatives, a significant digital gender gap remains, limiting the equitable realization of the benefits of digital transformation,” she said when she launched the initiative in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Gwajima said it is of utmost importance to work together to dismantle barriers preventing women and girls from having access to technology.

She said research shows that 90 percent of future jobs will require ICT skills, and two million new jobs in Tanzania will be created in the computer, mathematical, architecture, and engineering fields.

Countries participating in the second phase of the AGCCI are Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. Enditem