Tanzania vows to strengthen cooperation with UN to ensure food security

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening its relations with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other stakeholders to enhance food security.

Majaliwa said on Monday at the World Food Forum in Rome, Italy that Tanzania is prepared to continue addressing issues related to agriculture, livestock and the blue economy in order to ensure food security, increase incomes, create jobs, and promote sustainable economic development, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office released on Tuesday.

Tanzania has maintained a self-sufficiency ratio of nearly 100 percent for over two decades, he said during his participation in the four-day forum, which aims to deliberate and find solutions for transforming agrifood systems with the goal of achieving the sustainable development goals.

Meanwhile, Majaliwa noted that the agriculture sector in the country has been growing at an average annual rate of 5 percent, contributing 26.2 percent to the gross domestic product and accounting for 24 percent of the country’s export earnings.