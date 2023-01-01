Tanzania warns against operation of satellite television services without licenses

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) on Friday warned companies and individuals to stop operating satellite television services without licenses.

Some companies and individuals are also importing communication equipment not approved by the TCRA, it said in a statement.

The TCRA ordered an immediate end to operation of satellite television services without licenses.

“Failure to comply with this notice, TCRA shall proceed to take further regulatory and legal action without further notice,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the Electronic and Postal Communications Act and the Electronic and Postal Communications (Licensing) Regulations require importers and distributors of electronic communication equipment to have licenses from the TCRA. Enditem