A Tanzanian cabinet minister on Saturday warned game rangers against taking bribes from farmers or livestock keepers.

“Game rangers taking bribes from farmers or livestock keepers seeking to encroach on a wildlife reserve area will from July 1 be tried in military courts,” said Damas Ndumbaro, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism.

Ndumbaro made the warning when he was winding up debate on his ministry’s budget proposals for the 2021/2022 financial year in parliament in the capital Dodoma.

On May 25, Ndumbaro announced a special operation aimed at evicting livestock from the Nyerere National Park and other protected areas in the east African nation. Enditem