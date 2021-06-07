Corruption

A Tanzanian cabinet minister on Saturday warned game rangers against taking bribes from farmers or livestock keepers.

“Game rangers taking bribes from farmers or livestock keepers seeking to encroach on a wildlife reserve area will from July 1 be tried in military courts,” said Damas Ndumbaro, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism.

Ndumbaro made the warning when he was winding up debate on his ministry’s budget proposals for the 2021/2022 financial year in parliament in the capital Dodoma.

On May 25, Ndumbaro announced a special operation aimed at evicting livestock from the Nyerere National Park and other protected areas in the east African nation. Enditem

xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

