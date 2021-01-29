Authorities in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Thursday warned illegal immigrants against taking part in criminal acts.

Aboubakar Kunenge, the Dar es Salaam regional commissioner, made the remarks following the arrest of 84 illegal immigrants who reportedly engaged in robberies and land grabbing.

“The 84 illegal immigrants were among 314 aliens arrested in a special crackdown conducted by law enforcement agencies on January 24 and January 25,” he told a news conference.

Kunenge said after they were screened it was found out that 84 of them were staying in the country without valid residence permits.

“Most of them were arrested in Mabwepande area on the outskirts of the business capital,” he said, adding that 79 of the arrested illegal immigrants were from Burundi, two from Malawi, two from the Democratic Republic of Congo and one from Mozambique, adding that they were expected to be charged in court.