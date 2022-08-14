Tanzania water body vows to end water shortage in business capital by 2023

Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) said Saturday it has planned to implement 13 projects aimed at ending water shortage in the business capital Dar es Salaam and Coast region by 2023.

Cyprian Luhemeja, DAWASA chief executive officer, said the implementation of the 13 water projects estimated to cost 1.06 trillion Tanzanian shillings (about 455 million U.S. dollars) will enable the institution to supply water in the two areas fully come 2023.

Luhemeja told a news conference in the capital Dodoma that the 13 water projects will include the construction of Kidunda dam in Morogoro region that will supply water to Dar es Salaam and Coast regions, improvement of water supply and distribution systems and the construction of water sewage systems in the two regions’ urban and rural areas.

He said currently water supply in Dar es Salaam region has reached 96 percent, adding that the current water production for Dar es Salaam region is 520 million liters a day while demand stood at 544 million liters a day. Enditem