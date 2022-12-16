Tanzanian ambassador to Austria killed in road accident

Tanzanian Ambassador to Austria, Celestine Mushi, has been killed in a road accident, an official said on Thursday.

Siriel Mchembe, the Handeni district commissioner in Tanga region, said the diplomat was involved in an accident at Mkata area in the district on Tuesday night.

“He was driving his car from Dar es Salaam to Moshi in Kilimanjaro region when he was involved in the accident on Tuesday night,” said Mchembe, adding that his body was found burnt. She did not reveal the cause of the accident.

“I have received with shock news of the death of ambassador Celestine Mushi to Austria and permanent representative of Tanzania to international organizations based in Vienna,” said President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

President Hassan added in her official tweet that “Tanzania has lost a seasoned diplomat and a diligent civil servant.”

President Hassan appointed Mushi Tanzania’s ambassador to Austria on May 5, 2022. Enditem