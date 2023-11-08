Tanzanian anti-drug forces seizes over 400 kg of cannabis

Tanzania’s anti-narcotics authorities said Wednesday that they have seized 423.54 kg of cannabis in a crackdown conducted along the Indian Ocean beach in the port city of Dar es Salaam and southern highlands regions bordering neighboring countries between September and October.

Aretas Lyimo, the commissioner general for the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority, said 16 suspects were detained in connection with illegal possession of the drugs.

Lyimo told a news conference in Dar es Salaam, the business hub of Tanzania, that 158.54 kg of the seized cannabis was found in bags for clothes at Kigamboni and Kawe beaches. “The seized cannabis was to be trafficked overseas through the Indian Ocean.”

He said that 265 kg of cannabis was seized in a truck in southern highlands regions while being transported to Dar es Salaam, adding that the cannabis was stored in boxes that were mixed with boxes of apples.