At least 46 Ethiopian illegal immigrants have been arrested in eastern Tanzania, immigration authorities said on Friday.

Angela Shija, a senior immigration official in Morogoro region, said the illegal immigrants were arrested in Mvomero district on Thursday.

The arrest came just after Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Jan. 25 announced amnesty to 1,789 Ethiopian illegal immigrants serving jail terms in the country.

Shija told a news conference that the illegal immigrants were ferried in a lorry carrying 70 bags of cement and 20 empty jerry cans.

She said the driver of the lorry and his two accomplices, all Tanzanian nationals, disappeared after the lorry was stopped by the immigration officials.

Shija added that the immigrants will appear in court after preliminary investigation is completed. Enditem