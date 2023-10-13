Tanzanian authorities sign agreement with UNDP on legislative support

The National Assembly of Tanzania and House of Representatives of Zanzibar, the country’s semi-autonomous archipelago, signed a five-year agreement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for the implementation of the Legislative Support Project (LSP) Phase III on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the UNDP, this 2.5 million U.S. dollars project is designed to provide institutional support to both legislative bodies to consolidate the gains made in previous UNDP support.

The statement also highlighted that the project support aims to address the demand side by strengthening or creating engagement platforms between parliamentary committees and citizen groups, particularly women and youth-focused civil society organizations (CSO), to influence accountability and oversight. It will enhance the capacity of parliamentary committees to incorporate a gender and social inclusion perspective into the scrutiny of government activities.

The LSP III will be implemented by the UNDP in collaboration with the National Assembly, Zanzibar’s House of Representatives, UN Women, CSOs, academia and research institutions, as stated in the announcement.