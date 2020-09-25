At least 25 Tanzanian businessmen across the east African nation have applied for running butcheries for game meat, a senior Tanzanian government official announced on Friday.

“A special committee formed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism will meet on Oct. 12 to review the applications and grant licenses to businessmen that will qualify to sell the game meat,” said Aloyce Nzuki, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

Tanzanian government announced plans to establish butcheries specifically for game meat In February 2020.

Imani Nkuwi, Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) deputy commissioner for tourism and business services, cautioned the businessmen not to use the game meat butcheries as conduit for poaching.

“TAWA has put in place measures aimed at ensuring that poaching does not bounce back after the establishment of the game meat butcheries,” said Nkuwi.

TAWA is a state-run institution responsible for undertaking the administration and sustainable management of wildlife resource and biodiversity conservation.