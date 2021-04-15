Two rhinoceros are seen in the Chobe National Park, northern Botswana, March. 24, 2015. The Kasane Conference on The Illegal Wildlife Trade was held on Tuesday in Kasane, the gateway to the Chobe National Park, with delegations from 35 countries and around 20 international organizations. (Xinhua/Lu Tianran)(azp)

The Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) and the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) on Wednesday signed an agreement to reinforce anti-poaching efforts.

TAWA’s acting conservation commissioner, Mabula Misungwi, said the anti-poaching and other conservation activities will be conducted along the Ruaha-Katavi ecosystem. Misungwi thanked WCS for working jointly with TAWA saying fighting poaching required joint efforts.

Noah Mpunga, WCS director for Tanzania, appealed to other conservation organizations to support Tanzania toward wildlife conservation.

The Ruaha-Katavi ecosystem comprises miombo plains, forested highlands, significant rivers, lakes and wetlands.

It is the most important area in terms of elephant numbers in East Africa and a key habitat for endangered and vulnerable species including lion, wild dog, giraffe, hippo, vultures, sable and roan.

