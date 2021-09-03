Tanzanian couple detained for allegedly running human trafficking syndicate

Tanzanian immigration authorities said Thursday that they have arrested a couple in connection with a human trafficking syndicate.

Cleth Mumwi, a Songwe region senior immigration officer, said the suspected human traffickers were arrested Wednesday night at Tunduma, a suburb on the Tanzania-Zambia border.

“The couple is alleged to be ringleaders in a human trafficking syndicate along the border of the two neighboring countries,” Mumwi told a news conference, saying the couple is also implicated to have been involved in the recent trafficking of 21 illegal migrants. “Some of the arrested illegal migrants, including 16 Ethiopians, three Bangladeshis and two Somalis, admitted during interrogation that they were facilitated by the couple.”

In December 2020, Tanzanian immigration authorities announced that they had arrested 45 citizens between January and November 2020 in connection with running illegal human trafficking business.

Anna Makakala, the commissioner general of the Tanzania Immigration Services Department, said the 45 suspects had been arrested in different parts of the country.

Makakala warned people against involvement in human trafficking, saying those found dealing with the inhumane business will face the full force of law. Enditem