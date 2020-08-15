Tanzania’s communications regulator on Friday penalized two radio stations and warned four others over what it described as professional misconduct.

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) banned Clouds FM Radio from airing its program called Jahazi with immediate effect after it had aired obscene information.

Joseph Mapunda, vice-chairman of TCRA’s Ethics committee, said in Dar es Salaam that Clouds FM Radio contravened regulations of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act and didn’t take into account the interests of the public, particularly children and youth.

On the other hand, Mapunda said Wasafi Media Online Television produced a program on its YouTube channel titled: “Women matters,” whose content and presentation encouraged sexual incidents in the public. “Wasafi Media Online TV has been found guilty for publishing content contrary to regulations.

They are therefore given a stern warning and ordered to pay a fine of five million Tanzanian shillings (about 2,151 U.S. dollars),” said Mapunda.

In another development, TCRA issued stern warnings to Radio Free Africa, Radio One Stereo, Abood FM Radio and CG FM Radio stations and placed them under observation for broadcasting unbalanced information.