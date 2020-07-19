Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Sunday the government has released 20 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 8.6 million U.S. dollars) for clearing arrears it owed cashew nuts stakeholders.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Majaliwa revealed the release of the money when he addressed members of Agricultural Marketing Co-operative Societies (AMCOS) in Mtwara region.

Majaliwa said the money will be paid to cashew nuts farmers, transporters of the cash crop and cashew nuts warehouse owners in Kibiti, Rufiji, Mkuranga, Ruangwa, Liwale, Lindi, Tunduru and all districts of Mtwara region, according to the statement.

He said the release of the money was made after the government had conducted a verification to ensure genuine payment.

On the cashew nuts new buying season, Majaliwa announced that the new buying season of the cash crop will begin in September 2020 through December 2020.

He urged cashew nuts farmers to start using hybrid seedlings that produce bounty yields within a short period. Enditem

